The faults within

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated several times that inflation is a global phenomenon. He must understand that the GDP per capita of other countries is much higher than Pakistan’s.
The inflation we see today is a result of a weak economy and poor policies of the government. Salaries of all employees from all sectors must be increased to match the existing inflation.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
