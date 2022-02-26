 
Saturday February 26, 2022
Newspost

The faults within

February 26, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated several times that inflation is a global phenomenon. He must understand that the GDP per capita of other countries is much higher than Pakistan’s.

The inflation we see today is a result of a weak economy and poor policies of the government. Salaries of all employees from all sectors must be increased to match the existing inflation.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

