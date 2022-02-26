Half-baked

It is unfortunate that despite being rich in minerals, Balochistan is enveloped in countless problems. A major problem that needs attention is that a number of areas, including Mari Abad, are deprived of gas. After residents raised this problem repeatedly, pipelines were laid down, but no metres were installed.

People are now in a fix. If they take gas without the metres, it would be illegal. If they don’t, problems abound. People can’t send women and children to collect firewood from mountains every day. They have as much right to gas and basic amenities as anyone else. The government must ensure that all houses have metres installed so that people can resume daily activities with some semblance of normality.

Naveed Ahmed

Mari Abad