Half-baked

It is unfortunate that despite being rich in minerals, Balochistan is enveloped in countless problems. A major problem that needs attention is that a number of areas, including Mari Abad, are deprived of gas. After residents raised this problem repeatedly, pipelines were laid down, but no metres were installed.
People are now in a fix. If they take gas without the metres, it would be illegal. If they don’t, problems abound. People can’t send women and children to collect firewood from mountains every day. They have as much right to gas and basic amenities as anyone else. The government must ensure that all houses have metres installed so that people can resume daily activities with some semblance of normality.
Naveed Ahmed
Mari Abad
Russia is the third largest producer of crude oil in the world and produces around 10 percent of the world’s total...
Pakistan’s total external debt increased to Rs21 trillion in December last year. In the PPP and PML-N terms between...
Most analysts claim that given the troubles between Russia and the US Imran Khan should not have visited Russia....
Motorbikes are a major means of transport for people from middle- and lower-class families and students in Pakistan....
The biggest conflict between India and Pakistan is the long-standing issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and...
Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated several times that inflation is a global phenomenon. He must understand that...
Comments