Unprofessional

Many people in Pakistan are suffering from various mental health issues, but we do not have a sufficient number of well-trained professionals to deal with such problems. Some mental health institutions are, unfortunately, nothing more than money-making outlets.

In the West, mental health is an important issue and paid due attention by governments and people. We too must treat this as an important issue, since the number of people suffering from problems like depression is increasing rapidly. If we don’t do anything, people might opt for escapes like drugs and crimes. The government must work to create awareness about such problems and work to address them.

Danial Tanvir

Islamabad