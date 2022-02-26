Executive engineer refutes allegations of tender manipulation for single bidder

The executive engineer of the provincial buildings division has refuted allegations with regard to the award of a Rs1 billion contract for the new building of the CM Secretariat to a single bidder through manipulation, and said that tenders had been invited through leading newspapers and the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority’s website.

Sending a letter dated February 22 to the superintending engineer of the provincial building circle on a complaint against the award of the contract to a single bidder for the CM secretariat, the executive engineer said that the bidder to whom the contract was awarded was declared technically qualified and his bid was not only within the technical sanction but even there was sufficient saving.

The executive engineer said that work on the helipad/hanger is very technical and sensitive; hence, only the contractor who has relevant experience can carry out such work. He said that the item of a 15-foot steel ladder for the helipad mentioned in quotation was not a single item but other relevant items are also mentioned in BOQ. He said that the condition was neither discriminatory nor difficult nor was there was any violation of SPPRA rules, but it was a main requirement to ensure proper work of the helipad.

The engineer stated that the submission of a bank certificate more than the tender requirement end experience of Rs500 million does not serve the purpose until all the main conditions mentioned in the eligibility criteria are fulfilled by the bidder. He said that all the interested contractors who were failed to submit the required authentic documents through sealed technical proposals were declared technically disqualified by the procurement committee.

He said that neither any false statement regarding litigation was submitted by the M/s Pakistan Civil and Electric Works nor any violation of Rules 30 of SPPRA was committed. He said that allegations of corrupt and fraudulent practices were baseless.

The executive engineer said the complainant was disqualified by the procurement committee on his failure to submit relevant authentic documents and now he was trying to mount illegal pressure and creating unnecessary hurdles to sabotage the development process initiated in larger interest of the public.