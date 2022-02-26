Four suspected robbers arrested during shootouts

Police claimed arresting four suspects robbers in an injured condition after encounters in separate areas of the city on Friday. A team of the SITE Superhighway police station arrested two robbers in an injured condition during an encounter.

Police were patrolling in the area when they received information that robbers were looting citizens near Ahsanabad Chowk on the highway. When a police mobile rushed to the spot, the suspects opened fire, which was retaliated. After the encounter, the cops arrested two suspects in an injured condition and took them to hospital.

The suspects were identified as Abdul Azeem and Gul Baran. Two TT pistols, snatched cellphones, Rs3,000 cash and a stolen motorcycle were said to have been seized from them. Separately, Baghdadi police arrested a suspect in an injured condition after a shootout.

Acting on information, the police raided the Dubai Chowk area when two robbers were snatching valuables from a citizen. They raised the alarm and told the outlaws to surrender. However, the suspects opened fire, which the cops returned.

After the exchange of fire, the law enforcers arrested one suspect, identified as Amanullah alias Aman, while his accomplice fled the scene. The injured robber was moved to the Civil Hospital. A TT pistol and looted items were found on him.

In a separate encounter, Kalri police arrested a notorious dacoit in an injured state. Police said the encounter with outlaws occurred on a service road along Mauripur Road, where the suspects were carrying out a mugging. After the shootout, the cops arrested Ali Haider and found a pistol on him.

Smuggled betel nuts

A Pakistan Customs team arrested two owners of a factory in the SITE area on Friday and seized 16 tons of smuggled betel nuts and sweet supari. The spokesman for the customs said that acting on information, personnel of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the Customs Enforcement Collectorate swooped on the factory and found 16 tons of smuggled betel nuts and sweet supari. The value of the seized goods is estimated to be Rs10.5 million. An FIR has been lodged against the factory owners.