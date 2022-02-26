Cable operators’ grievances to be addressed, vows K-Electric

The K-Electric (KE) has assured the Karachi commissioner of resolving the issue of the cable operators regarding removal of cables from electricity poles in Karachi.

A few days ago, representatives of the Cable Operators Association had met the commissioner to discuss their issues. They said their cables were being removed from poles of the power utility though an agreement had been signed by them and the KE to allow cables on the poles. A statement issued by the Commissioner Office said Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon held a meeting with the KE management at his office on Friday.

During the meeting, KE Chief Distribution Officer Aamir Zia held out assurance to the commissioner that the issue raised by the Cable Operators Association regarding the removal of cables from electricity poles would be addressed. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Pakistan Cable Operators Association, KE Lead Technical Liaison Officer Munir Ahmed and Director Government Relations Haris Siddiqui.

The parties discussed the implementation of the agreement on the use of electricity poles for cables. The cable operators said the removal of wires from poles was costing them millions of rupees and they had no other way to give a strike call. The Karachi commissioner informed the meeting that the cable operators had withdrawn their strike call on his request.

The commissioner advised the KE management to sit with the cable operators and sort out the matter amicably. Zia told the commissioner that the power company was facing difficulties in continuing uninterrupted power supply in the city as cable operators had put too many wires on the electricity poles. Another meeting would be held on Monday to resolve the issue.