Sindh taking steps to prevent resurgence of polio, says CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that since July 2020 no new polio case has been reported from anywhere in the province due to regular polio vaccination drives, while environmental samples have also tested negative because of water filtration plants, experimental dispensaries, model EPI centres, and mother and child health facilities.

“Zero polio cases across the province since July 2021 is good news for the future of the children of Pakistan,” he said at a ceremony held at the CM House on Friday in connection with an upcoming week-long polio vaccination drive.

The ceremony was attended by Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Siraj Soomro, Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon, Health Secretary Zulfiqar Shah, DG Health Dr Juman Bahoto, Coordinator EOC Fayaz Abbasi, Project Director Irshad Memon and others.

Briefing the CM, Health Minister Pechuho said the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for polio had launched a province-wide campaign, which would run from February 28 to March 6, as part of the national immunisation days, to give oral polio drops to almost 10 million children under five years of age in 30 districts of the province.

Of the targeted children, more than two million live in Karachi. A total of 70,000 polio workers with more than 10,000 supervisors will take part in this campaign. Pechuho said that since 2020 no new polio case had been detected in the province.

The chief minister said: “If we continue with the same momentum, we will further see significant results, but we must not get complacent and continue the hard work,” he said. “We understand that communities in the super high-risk union councils for polio need other services and we are addressing this through new initiatives.”

He added that his government had opened water filtration plants, experimental dispensaries, model EPI centres, and mother and child health facilities. Shah said that while dealing with the pandemic, we must also deal with childhood immunisation to prevent diseases. He said the benefits of vaccination were clear as frequent campaigns had significantly reduced the burden of polio in the country.

“I salute my polio workers, who have worked in difficult conditions and ensured that children are safe from polio. It is because of their efforts that today there is no polio case in Sindh,” he said and called for making sure “it does not return”.

Children could be saved from childhood diseases like polio through vaccination, he said and sought the media’s help to raise awareness for the purpose. Shah said the constant efforts under the polio programme had resulted in around 50 per cent reduction in refusals and missed children, “but we must bring them down further, especially in Karachi and must raise awareness around the benefits of vaccination”.

The Pakistan Pediatric Association, Pakistan Medical Islamic Medical Association, medical experts across the world, and prominent religious scholars in Pakistan and across the region endorse the oral polio vaccine as the safest and most effective vaccine for not only preventing polio but also eradicating it from the environment.