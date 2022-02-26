Political temperature rises in Sindh as PPP, PTI trade barbs before long marches

As the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have finalised their preparations for their long marches against each other’s respective Sindh and federal governments, political temperature has risen in the province with leaders of both the parties levelling serious allegations against their rival parties.

The PTI is set to start its long march from Ghotki to Karachi today (Saturday). The PPP’s long march on Islamabad is set to start tomorrow (Sunday).

Ghani’s tirade

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Karachi President and Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) wanted to pit political parties against each other to create chaos and the PTI was also part of the conspiracy.

He said the PPP had completed all preparations for the long march that would end Imran Khan’s government. On the issue of the recent killing of journalist Athar Mateen in a mugging incident, Ghani said the Sindh chief minister was himself monitoring the progress in the case and he had been in contact with the family of the slain journalist. He added that the family had been assured that the culprits involved in Mateen’s murder would soon be arrested.

Ghani said that 40,000 incidents of kidnapping of girls had been reported from Punjab during the last four years but the media only focused on the law and order situation in Karachi. He said the PPP’s long march was against the incompetent federal government that had failed to control price hike, petroleum product prices and energy crises in the country. Criticising the economic policies of the PTI government, he said they had caused inflation.

The PPP leader condemned the federal government’s move to introduce unconstitutional amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act through a presidential ordinance, saying that the PTI wanted to curb the press freedom.

A Transparency International report had exposed the PTI government’s lofty claims of transparency and zero tolerance on corruption, Ghani remarked. He said the report suggested that corruption had increased during the era of the PTI government.

He said the MQM-P was doing ethnic politics, and alleged that the PPP’s banners and flags were being removed by rival parties from different parts of Karachi. To a query, he said the PPP government was taking all possible steps to curb street crime in the city and positive results had been achieved in this regard.

Meanwhile, the PPP held a rally from the Bilawal House to the Mazar-e-Quaid as part of its preparations for the long march staring Sunday, February 27. Addressing the rally, PPP divisional leaders said the march under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would cause the end of the PTI government and countdown of the selected government had started. PPP leaders claimed that millions of people would assemble in Islamabad to oust the federal government.

Ali Zaidi’s allegations

PTI Sindh President and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday alleged that the PPP-led Sindh government had been harassing PTI workers through police.

He added that the Sindh government was also not allowing his party to place banners for the Sindh Rights March.

“The PPP government has been terrified and panicked due to the PTI’s long march that will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the corrupt government in Sindh,” said Zaidi, while talking to the media and party workers at the Karachi Toll Plaza before leaving for Ghotki on Friday morning.

Zaidi said if the PTI was not allowed to put up its banners, no party should be allowed to place their banners. Calling it the beginning of the end of the PPP’s rule in Sindh, Zaidi said the success of the long march would show that the time of the ‘Zardari mafia’ had come to an end in the province.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Federal Minister Asad Umar would lead the march starting in Ghotki. The march would pass through 27 districts and reach Karachi on March 6.

Zaidi said the PTI would form its government in Sindh in 2023 and all corrupt people would have to go to jail. The PPP government has been robbing Sindh for the last 15 years and the people should support the PTI for changing their destination, he added.

The PTI leader said the PPP leadership had been occupying land of the PTI senior vice-president Allah Baksh Unar and such tactics would not panic the party. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was not a Bhutto but a Zardari. Adding a surname would not make Bilawal a Bhutto, he remarked, adding that the PPP chairman could not speak Urdu properly.

Regarding the PPP’s march towards Islamabad, Zaidi said it was their right to hold a protest. He alleged that police officials in various areas were removing the PTI flags. “Historically, the PPP introduced terror in politics. Using police against the PTI will not terrify our workers,” the federal minister said. He alleged that the PPP was involved in terrorism.

PSP sees black sheep

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said black sheep within the Sindh police had become a grave threat to the life and property of the people.

“The police have the fundamental responsibility to protect the lives and property of the general public, but, unfortunately, plainclothes policemen have become a constant source of fear and threat for the people,” he said while offering condolences to Arsalan Mehsud’s father Liaquat Mehsud at his house in Baldia Town.

Kamal said that the murder of 15-year-old Arsalan Mehsud was a continuation of extrajudicial killings in Karachi. The teenage boy was killed in December last year while he had been returning home from a tuition centre.

Citing newspapers’ reports, he said most of the arrested criminals and drug dealers were being patronised by the Sindh Police’s black sheep.

“The PPP has made the Sindh Police its dynasty. Police are killing youths of Sindh, including Karachi, by showing fake encounters, which is utter cruelty and injustice,” he said. “The life and property of the people are not safe unless a community policing system is introduced at the UC level. There is an urgent need for massive police reforms in Pakistan; otherwise, there will be no improvement in the situation.”

Kamal demanded of the Sindh government to provide justice to Liaquat Mehsud and make his son’s killers a precedent by taking them to task so that no future government official would dare to play with the lives of the people.