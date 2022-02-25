Dar, Ahsan to supervise Australia-Pakistan Test series

LAHORE: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza have been appointed as the on-field umpires in all three Tests of Pakistan vs Australia series in March.

ICC Elite panelist Aleem and PCB International panelist Ahsan will be accompanied by Asif Yaqoob (1st, 3rd Test) and Rashid Riaz (2nd Test) as TV umpires. Whereas from Elite Panel of ICC match Referees, Ranjan Madugalle will act as the referee during the Test series.

For the three ODIs, Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz will share on-field umpires’ responsibilities, while Muhammad Javed Malik will be the match referee. The ODIs will be played from March 29 to April 2 in Rawalpindi.

Aleem and Ahsan will reunite for the one-off T20I and Javed will be the match referee. The only T20I will be played on April 5 at Pindi Cricket Stadium.