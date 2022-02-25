IOC slams Russia for breach of Olympic truce

GENEVA: The International Olympic Committee harshly criticised Russia on Thursday for violating an “Olympic Truce” with its attack on Ukraine, and said it was coordinating humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian athletes where possible.

Hours after Moscow began invading its pro-Western neighbour, the IOC said in a statement that it “strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government.”

It pointed out that all 193 UN member states had agreed last December to a global truce beginning seven days before the start of the Olympic Games in Beijing on February 4 and ending seven days after the closing of the Paralympic Games on March 13.

“Today, IOC President Thomas Bach reiterates his call for peace, which he expressed in his speeches at the opening Ceremony and the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games,” it said. The IOC also said that “following recent events,” it was “deeply concerned about the safety of the Olympic Community in Ukraine.”