Federations want equipment for preparations

ISLAMABAD: Federation officials asked for provision of necessary gear and proper equipment for the athletes training and preparations’ purposes for the 14th South Asian Games to be held in March 2023.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza met federation officials Thursday to take their feedback and requirements for the Games. Majority of officials said that they were not in possession of proper sports gear to prepare athletes for the Games.

“We lack proper gears and equipment to prepare and train athletes for different categories. We need these gears at the earliest for proper preparation,” one of the federation officials said.

Muhammad Shafiq (handball), Waseem Ahmed (taekwondo), and Agha Abbas (shooting) met the Minister Thursday.