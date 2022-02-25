SECP to amend NBFC rules

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday informed that it was in process of amending Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) to provide a comprehensive enabling framework for peer-to-peer (P2P) lending.

The regulator said this after a participant testing digital P2P lending platform in SECP’s Regulatory Sandbox proposed a framework that received encouraging response both from lenders and borrowers.

Under the proposed framework, an existing licensed NBFC would be able to operate a P2P lending platform, subject to the regulatory requirements and obtaining prior permission from the SECP. The tests also paved the way for a framework of mutual fund digital distribution and Robo advisory.

Regulatory Sandbox is a tailored regulatory environment that allows entities/firms to conduct limited scale live tests of innovative products, services, processes, and business models in a controlled environment.

In its first cohort, SECP)had permitted six solutions for testing in a controlled environment subject to terms and condition.

The tests were focused on achieving clarity whether such product/solution could operate in the existing regulatory frame work or amendment or an altogether new amended regulatory framework was required.

The selected participants tested solution for digital peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform, mutual fund digital distribution and Robo advisory, digital equity crowdfunding platform, digital insurance brokerage and digital general takaful provider.