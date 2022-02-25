HBL profit increases 15 percent in 2021

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited, the largest private bank of Pakistan, on Thursday reported a 15 percent rise in its annual net profit on the back of an increase in the non-interest income.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the bank reported a net profit of Rs35.506 billion for the year ended December 31, up from Rs30.913 billion the previous year.

The bank also announced a final cash dividend of Rs2.25/share, which was in addition to the Rs5.25 cash dividend already paid. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs23.88 a share, compared with Rs21.06 last year.

The company said its revenue for the year dropped to Rs262.253 billion, compared with Rs271.237 billion a year earlier. However, interest expenses remained lower at Rs130.834 billion from Rs141.132 billion a year ago.

However, an increase in the non-mark-up income to Rs36.311 billion during the period, compared with Rs30.594 billion, increased the profit margins.

Arif Habib Limited in its note said the jump in earnings on a yearly basis was primarily due to reduced provisioning charges as last year saw elevated expenses as part of building general coverage along with improved NFI.

During the year, HBL became the first bank with a Rs4 trillion balance sheet, with year-end footings of Rs4.3 trillion, a 12 percent growth over December 2020. Domestic current deposits achieved the Rs1 trillion landmark, and total domestic deposits crossed the Rs3 trillion mark, improving market share to 14.14 percent. With a turnaround in the international businesses, HBL’s total deposits increased by 19 percent to Rs3.4 trillion.

Commenting on the bank’s performance, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President and CEO – HBL said, “HBL’s 2021 results, underpinned by client centricity, were driven by strong organic growth. Exceptional performance across all business segments and activity drivers further cemented the bank’s leading position across all client segments.

HBL remains at the forefront of supporting government initiatives for economic development, and the bank continued to increase private and public sector credit.”

K-Electric 1H profit down 52pc

K-Electric has reported a 52 percent fall in its half-year net profit owing to an increase in the cost of sales.

In a statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs3.313 billion

for the half-year ended December 31, down from Rs6.871 billion the previous year.

The company skipped any payout for this period.

EPS came in at Re0.12, compared with Rs0.25 last year.

The company said its net sales of energy along with tariff adjustment for the half-year rose to Rs217.354 billion,

compared with Rs153.357 billion a year earlier.

Net profit for the quarter, ending December 31, was recorded at Rs411.614 million, down from Rs5.760 billion during the same period last year.

EPS for the quarter were announced at Re0.01, compared with Re0.21 in the same period last year.