Clarification

The finance ministry on Thursday clarified a news item published in The News that Finance Ministry may have misled ECC on KPP markup subsidy allocation.

The ministry says “the published news has ignored the ground realities while reporting on the “amyab Pakistan Program”.

“The calculation of subsidies under KPP were based on certain assumptions and parameters while keeping in consideration targeted level of disbursements, mark-up subsidy, loan loss coverage along with other considerations as envisaged under the program.

These may or may not be materialized and actual outcome could be different depending mainly upon (i) actual loans to be disbursed under each scheme (ii) actual loan loss quantum (iii) guarantee structure as allowed under the program.”

“The news item also compared two different matters. Mark-up subsidy/loan loss coverage amounting to Rs1,053 billion was estimated from fiscal year 2021-22 to 2027-28 (7 years) based on projected disbursements to be made under the programme during these years while guarantee limit for Kamyab Pakistan Programme has been

initially set for the first eight months (Nov 2021 - June 2022) amounting to Rs40 billion with the disbursement target of Rs80 billion in the first eight months of the programme.”

“It is also worth mentioning that the government had envisaged slightly lower disbursements in the initial year compared to the subsequent years primarily due to the following reasons:

* The program was initially launched to limited regions with the plan to expand it to all across Pakistan at a later stage;

* Since this is the flagship program of the Government, a reasonable time was allocated to expand the disbursement capacity of Wholesale Lender and Executing Agencies;

* Government always has the option to re-utilize the un-disbursed amount of guarantee in subsequent rounds.”

“After the expansion of the Programme to the whole of Pakistan, the disbursements are expected to increase.”