January current account gap at record high

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account deficit touched a record high in January, as surging imports and only moderate export growth pushed up the trade deficit, keeping the balance of payments in red for the 15 months in a row, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Analysts said an all-time high current account deficit highlighted the country’s reliance on foreign financing and the risk of more pressure on already battered rupee.

The current account deficit surged 37.73 percent to $2.556 billion in January from $1.863 billion in December 2021. The country’s previous all-time high current account deficit was $2.3 billion, recorded in October 2008.

Hefty oil imports weighed on external position during the month, and analysts said they expect the gap to further widen in months ahead as oil prices already crossed $100/barrel on Ukraine crisis. The current account deficit increased to $11.579 billion in the seven month of this fiscal year, against a surplus of $1.028 billion in the same period last year.

The trade deficit, a key component of the current account deficit, jumped 92.45 percent to $28.87 billion in July-January FY2022. The poor performance in seven months was a result of higher imports, which rose quicker than exports due to domestic economic recovery from the pandemic and higher global commodity prices.

Imports of goods jumped 55.1 percent to $42.843 billion in July-January FY2022, the State Bank of Pakistan’s numbers showed. Exports increased 27.4 percent to $17.772 billion.

On year-on-year basis, the primary reason behind the deficit was a 45 percent increase in total imports to $7.3 billion and 5 percent decline in remittances,” said Tahir Abbas, the head of research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

“The deficit is largely due to imports in kind that are fully financed. Excluding these, the deficit would have been around $1 billion lower in January,” the SBP said in a tweet.

Analysts fear the current account deficit could rise further in coming months on account of higher global commodity prices, especially triggered by Russian military aggression against Ukraine. “Based on this trend it will beat all earlier estimates and may go to $16-18 billion (5-6 percent of GDP) looking at rising oil prices,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO at Topline Securities in a tweet.

AHL’s Abbas however expects CAD to hover around $16-17 billion in FY2022. The SBP sees the current account deficit to clock in at $14 billion or 4 percent of GDP, but it expects its non-oil deficit to be in surplus. “Looking ahead, the current account deficit is expected to decline through the remainder of FY2022, as import growth slows in response to a normalisation of global commodity prices and the fuller impact of demand-moderating measures. Indeed, the non-oil current account deficit is less than one-fourth of the record levels reached during the first half of FY2018,” the central bank said in its monetary policy statement issued in January.