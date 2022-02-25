ECC refuses to raise wheat support price fearing inflationary pressures

ISLAMABAD: Following a heated debate, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday refused to increase the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat, and approved to procure 1.2 million tonnes of the grain at Rs1,950/40kg.

This wheat would be procured by the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO).

The MSP was not raised as the ECC feared it might trigger further inflationary pressures, which had already crossed the 13 percent mark on a monthly basis.

Approval was also given for the purchase of 0.5 million tonnes sugar from local millers to build up strategic reserves in the country. Procurement would be made during February and June 2022, when prices would be lower in the domestic market.

The ECC met under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, who considered a summary on procurement of wheat by PASCCO.

PASSCO informed that wheat could not be procured last year mainly because of price differential. PASSCO requested to allow procurement of wheat at minimum support price of Rs2,200/40kg.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported average wheat prices in February 2022 at Rs2,532/40kg as compared to the average price in January 2022 at the level of Rs2,486/40Kg.

PASSCO expressed inability to procure wheat at Rs1,950/40kg due to higher local wheat prices and apprehension of lower wheat production. On the back of this, strategic reserves and its supply among strategic organisations and wheat deficit areas/provinces would be affected badly.

PASSCO has reported the availability of wheat during 2021-22 at the level of 2.703 MMT, including carry-forward stock of 0.201 MMT and import arrivals to the tune of 1.688 MMT. Total commitments are reported at the level 1. 982 MMT, leaving behind carry-forward stock of 0.721 MMT.

An identical situation has been forecast for 2022-23, with PASSCO stock of 1. 99 MMT to fulfil the requirements of strategic organisations, wheat deficit areas and any commitment made by the federal government for Afghanistan. In the presence of carry forward stock of 0.721 MMT, PASSCO should be assigned wheat procurement target of 1.2 million tonnes as was assigned last year.

The Agriculture Policy Institute (API) has informed that due to bumper crop of sugarcane, around 7.04 million tonnes sugar would be available during this crushing year 2021-2022. This corroborated well with estimation of Cane Commissioners of the provinces, whose estimates hover around 6.353 million tonnes this year.

Keeping the uncertain sugar consumption pattern in view, the Sugar Advisory Board decided to increase annual consumption estimate to 6.3 million tonnes from 5.80 million tonnes this season.

It was also decided that the government would maintain reserve stocks of sugar by purchasing in a phased manner from local sources instead of lifting the entire quantities in lump sum and escalating the local prices. This would additionally help avoid importing the sweetener at expensive international rates.

It was proposed that up to 0.3 million tonnes sugar (which was two months of household consumption) should be purchased by the centre, whereas Punjab and Sindh might be advised to purchase 0.2 million tons as strategic reserves from mills.

Further, these purchases should be made at lower prices. PASSCO and TCP would both purchase up to 0.150 million tonnes sugar each, which would be kept in government owned warehouses of these organisations. The purchased/stored sugar would be released as per terms and conditions on the directions of ECC/Cabinet.

The purchase of up to 0.3 million tonnes would be financed by the Finance Division through standard procedure of commodity financing. Similar advisory might be issued to Punjab and Sindh by the Ministry of Industries and Production.

Sources said that Ministry of National Food Security and Ministry of Commerce were not happy to store sugar in their respective departments.

During the meeting, the ECC after discussion also allowed regulatory cover to barter trade arrangements with Afghanistan by amending relevant provisions of EPO 2020 and IPO 2020.

The ECC after detailed discussion allowed Ministry of Industries and Production to build strategic reserves of sugar to avoid price variation/hike in prices in future.

The ECC also allowed continuation of subsidy on five essential items (atta, ghee, sugar, rice and pulses) from February 24-28 and March 2022. Further, the chair directed the Utility Stores Corporation to seek guidance of the Ministry of Law and Justice on continuation of subsidy on these items for initial 23 days of February.

Ministry of Food asked for the withdrawal of its earlier summary for 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan. The ECC allowed the withdrawal and granted permission for already provided 6,627 tonnes worth Rs0.67 billion to Afghanistan.

In another summary the ministry asked fixation of PASSCO’s wheat procurement targets along with cash credit limits. The ECC assigned PASSCO the target of 1.20 million tonnes with credit limit of Rs65 billion at minimum price of Rs1,950/40kg.

Supplementary grants

The ECC approved Rs684 million grant in favour of the Ministry of Economic Affairs as the first instalment/mobilisation advance against the disbursement schedule provided by NADRA for FY 2021-22.

Another grant of Rs20 million was approved for the Ministry of Housing and Works for Execution of Development Schemes in Sindh Province under SAP. This was in addition to Rs200 million approved from PSDP.

The ECC also approved Rs450 million for the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination for the project “Strengthening Existing Capacity for National Institute of Health for Effective Response Against Covid-19 Pandemic in Pakistan.”