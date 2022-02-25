Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee fell on Thursday as surge in global oil prices to its highest since 2014 after the Russia attack on Ukraine triggered fears of rise in Pakistan’s import bill and large current account deficit in coming months, dealers said.

The local unit closed at 176.39 per dollar, 0.13 percent weaker than Wednesday’s close of 176.16 in the interbank market.

In the open market also, Pakistani currency dropped by 1.2 rupees to 178.30 versus the greenback. The higher commodity prices are a big challenge for Pakistan, which is an importing country. One third of the country's payments are related to oil. “There was a demand for the greenback from importers to make payments. The market was getting more concerned over crude prices as analysts warned of soaring import bill and inflationary pressure,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“We see the rupee to weaken further in coming days. Pakistan runs a large current account deficit, and higher international oil prices would put more pressure,” he added.