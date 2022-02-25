Forex reserves fall $264mn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $264 million during the week ended February 18, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The country’s foreign reserve assets dropped to $23.226 billion from $23.490 billion a week earlier. The reserves held by the SBP also decreased by $289 million to $16.806 billion. The reserves of commercial banks, however, rose to $6.419 billion from $6.394 billion.