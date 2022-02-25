Four deaths, another 143 COVID-19 cases reported

Islamabad : The fifth wave of coronavirus illness, the COVID-19 outbreak is losing intensity here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as the number of active cases of the illness and the number of patients being tested positive for the disease from the region is showing a continuous downward trend, however, the positivity rate of the infection is still around 2.5 per cent.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that as many as four confirmed patients of the illness belonging to the twin cities died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 2,329 while the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the region has reached 176,809 after confirmation of another 143 cases from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district.

It is important that the number of patients being tested positive from ICT is still significantly higher as compared to Rawalpindi as another 119 patients have been reported from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 134,107. The positivity rate of COVID-19 was recorded as 2.35 per cent in ICT while in the Rawalpindi district, it turned out to be 2.50 per cent in the last 24 hours. The number of patients reported from Rawalpindi reached 42,702 on Thursday after confirmation of 24 patients in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths so far caused by the virus from the region is much higher in Rawalpindi district with 1,320 deaths while 1009 patients from ICT have so far lost their lives due to the illness.

As many as two patients died of COVID-19 in the federal capital in the last 24 hours. Of a total of 134,107 patients from ICT, 132,444 patients have so far recovered while on Thursday, there were 654 active cases of the disease after the recovery of 170 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another two COVID-19 patients died of the disease from the Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours. Of a total of 42,702 patients so far reported from the district, 41,046 patients have achieved a cure. On Thursday, there were a total of 336 active cases of the disease from the district of which 25 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities and 311 were in home isolation.