BoG meeting held at BU

Islamabad : Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M), S.Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff in his capacity as pro-chancellor/ chairman BoG, chaired the 46th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of Bahria University (BU).

The session commenced with a detailed briefing to the board on the progress of various ongoing projects. Special focus was given to the growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure, budget, and new initiatives in academic and non-academic domains inclusive of the efforts taken towards uplift of the blue economy of the country.

The naval chief lauded the continuous efforts made towards students' grooming and quality education via student centric modern teaching pedagogies.

The BOG meeting was attended by board members including, Rector BU, senior civil/ naval officers and relevant top management of Bahria University.