Five awarded death sentence

Rawalpindi : A district and sessions judge awarded death sentence to five accused in the murder of four persons here on Thursday. The court also awarded all the accused imprisonment of 58 years and a fine of Rs2.635 million.

According to the prosecution, Asif Hussain, Salamat Hussain, Nasir Hussain, Muhammad Hamid, and Rashid Hussain killed Ansar Iqbal, Zareen Iqbal, Raqeeb-un-Nisa, and Safoora Begum on January 15, 2021, in the jurisdiction of Kallar Syedan Police Station on the construction of a wall on a disputed piece of land. Nine persons were also injured in the incident.

District and Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Masood Akhtar Kiani awarded death sentence to Asif Hussain and Salamat Hussain besides imposing a fine of Rs600,000 on them. The court also awarded death sentence and imprisonment of 50 years to Nasir Hussain and Muhammad Hamid besides imposing a fine of Rs2 million on them, while the court besides awarding death sentence and 8-year imprisonment to Rashid Hussain, also slapped a fine of Rs35,000 on him.