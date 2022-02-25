Parliamentarians call for sustainable use of groundwater

Islamabad : Members of the National Assembly, Senate, and provincial assemblies on Thursday emphasisd the need for sustainable use of the precious resource of groundwater. They called for improved regulation on groundwater governance, its strict compliance, and the implementation of all related laws and policies.

They said no law exists for governing underground water in Islamabad Capital Territory. It was recommended that existing mandates of the Capital Development Authority, Islamabad Municipal Corporation, and other stakeholders should be further clarified and strengthened so that sustainable use of groundwater can be ensured.

They were speaking at a national consultation for legislators on Groundwater Gov­e­rnance organised by WaterAid Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) to present the analysis and recommendations for improvements in groundwater governance at the national and provincial levels. More than 40 senior parliamentarians from the Senate, National Assembly, and all four provincial assemblies participated in the consultation. Representatives from development sector partners working on the issue also attended the event.