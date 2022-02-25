Arid University, NCPC sign MoU

Rawalpindi: A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed, here on Thursday, between Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC), Rawalpindi at University Main Campus.

This MoU was held under University-Industry Linkage programme of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan to undertake various initiatives & to extend cooperation between both organisations for environment betterment and up-gradation. Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, vice chancellor of the PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi and Muhammad Irshad Ramay, Coordinator, National Cleaner Production Center, Rawalpindi signed MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under the MoU, development of working relationships and capacity building of cleaner production is envisaged. Both organisations agreed to promote environmentally friendly technologies with mutual cooperation. The scope of activities in the agreement would be to build the capacity of students through involvement in workshops, conferences, projects, internship programmes, volunteer programmes and joint studies with faculty members.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, vice chancellor PMAS-AAUR appreciated the role of NCPC not only for the promotion of alternative energy sources but also for protecting biodiversity with afforestation and conservation.