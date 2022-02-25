Impending issues

Global warming is one of the most pressing issues facing Pakistan. It has caused numerous issues, including mass migrations. According to a report by ActionAid International, around 18 million people have had to migrate from their homes due to climate change in 2021. It is also feared that the number will increase to 63 million by 2050 in South Asia alone.
Global warming will create several other significant problems for Pakistan, including droughts and floods. It will also lead to the depletion of groundwater. Since Pakistan is a developing country and is already facing many problems, the challenges will be difficult to deal with. The government must make timely policies to ensure that the country is well-equipped to deal with these issues.
Agha Abdul Samad
Khairpur Mirs
