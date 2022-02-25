A matter of memory

Carrying a valid CNIC and driver’s licence when driving is imperative. A challan may be registered against those who are not carrying these documents. But, what if people forget to carry their licences or ID cards?
One thinks that traffic police personnel should be given online access to NADRA’s data and to the data of those with licences. This will help both the traffic police and citizens avoid any inconvenience.
Faisal Ansar
Karachi
