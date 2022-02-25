Leaky banks

Yet another set of bank documents has recently been leaked. This one contains the names of hundreds of Pakistani citizens who have secret accounts in Switzerland. According to some news reports, a number of those whose names were leaked belong to developing countries like Pakistan. This compels one to think that all these secret accounts have been filled at the expense of poor people across the world.

This is not the first time such documents have been discovered. One wonders why previous leaks did not encourage governments to take action against banks that allow such accounts to open in the first place. If some action against their secrecy – which allows people to hide their ill-gotten money – has been taken, it must be made public. The UN, and other international bodies, must work to develop and implement policies against all banks that allow people to have accounts to stash the money stolen from poor nations.

Dr Irfan Khattak

Abbottabad