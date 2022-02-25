One-way roads

Two stretches of three kilometres each of Khayaban-e-Shaheen and Khayaban-e-Shujaat in Phase 8, DHA, Karachi have been made one-way. This one-way rule is violated by all – be it private cars or water tankers. On holidays, driving on these roads is a gruelling experience.
Moreover, despite the occurrence of accidents on these roads, traffic police has not been posted there. Usually there is a police mobile roaming the area, but it too violates the one-way rule. The relevant authorities should ensure that all laws are followed for citizen’s safety.
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
