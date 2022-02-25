‘Fake’ news

International surveys show that at least 10 percent of Pakistan’s population has some disability or the other. It is...
Global warming is one of the most pressing issues facing Pakistan. It has caused numerous issues, including mass...
Carrying a valid CNIC and driver’s licence when driving is imperative. A challan may be registered against those who...
Once again street crimes are rising sharply in Karachi, creating danger for all. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah...
Yet another set of bank documents has recently been leaked. This one contains the names of hundreds of Pakistani...
Two stretches of three kilometres each of Khayaban-e-Shaheen and Khayaban-e-Shujaat in Phase 8, DHA, Karachi have been...
Comments