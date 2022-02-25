 
‘Fake’ news

February 25, 2022

After the promulgation of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA), even the meteorological department should think twice before forecasting rain. For all we know, the department could face severe reprisal for spreading ‘fake’ news.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

