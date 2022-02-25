Quality control

The N-25 Karachi-Quetta motorway is used by hundreds of vehicles daily. If one travels on this route by bus, s/he finds that drivers have specific stops for lunch or dinner where they are served free meals. Passengers, on the other hand, are charged exorbitant prices for food which is often not cooked properly or is unhygienic. Even general stores in the area are owned by these hoteliers and everything is costly there too.

Despite numerous arguments regarding these extra charges, shopkeepers refuse to lower their prices. The authorities in these districts should maintain a check and balance on the prices and quality of food provided here.

Noor Shah Saleem

Hub