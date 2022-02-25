‘Kunda’ culture (power theft) and people’s failure to pay electricity bills on time are major causes of electricity shortage in the country. The PTI government took some action against these issues after it came to power. Unfortunately, it has not managed to curb power theft completely. A number of people claim that they are poor and the costs of electricity per unit have become unaffordable.
Another reason for power theft is endless loadshedding. When people protest, they are not heeded. Thus, they feel justified in stealing power from supply lines. To address the issue, the government should reduce taxes on electricity, ensure uninterrupted power supply to those who are paying their bills and implement strict laws against those who put up ‘kundas’.
Mohammad Abdullah
Islamabad
