Cops reshuffled

PESHAWAR: Three senior police officials were transferred and posted on Thursday in a bid to improve the law and order situation.
According to a notification issued by the inspector general of police Moazzam Jah Ansari, deputy inspector general of police Special Branch Mohmammad Ijaz Khan was posted as capital city police officer, Peshawar.
Also, his predecessor, Abbas Ahsan, was posted as DIG headquarters while Saqib Ismail was posted as DIG Special Branch.
The new capital city police officer is facing a tough challenge to improve the law and order situation in Peshawar. The challenges included the wave of target killing, threats to police as well as increasing street crimes and non-registration of the cases.
