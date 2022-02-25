Ombudsman vows to ensure public rights protection

PESHAWAR: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has pledged to ensure public rights protection and urged the Investigating Officers (IOs) to expedite the efforts to provide maximum relief to the complainants.

“You must ensure transparency, fair play and quick disposal of the cases. Only the efficient, hardworking and honest officers will be appointed and contracts of the officers currently working would be renewed only if they demonstrated these qualities,” he said while addressing the IOs at the regional office, Peshawar.

Ombudsman said strict action should be taken against those officials of the agencies who fail in implementing the Ombudsman Secretariat orders.

Ejaz Qureshi, who assumed charge on December 27, last year as the 8th ombudsman, was in the provincial metropolis for the first time after assuming the office and spent a busy day.

Apart from meeting the staff at the regional secretariat, he met the business community representatives at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and interacted with journalists.

Speaking at the SCCI, he said Wafaqi Mohtasib institution is a poor man’s court and strives to expeditiously resolve small and petty cases/disputes of the lower strata which cannot afford to go to courts or afford a lawyer and to address systemic issues.

The ombudsman said the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat (WMS) will ensure the protection of public rights by taking new initiatives and suo moto actions.

He explained that the WMS primary mandate was to redress public grievances against the maladministration of more than 200 federal government agencies.

Citing figures, Ejaz Qureshi said that WMS has disposed of 1.7 million complaints since its inception 39 years ago.

He said his office received 110,398 complaints and disposed of 106,732 complaints during 2021, adding 92.7 per cent of decisions were implemented by the federal government agencies.

The ombudsman said the WMS has initiated a number of innovative techniques through mainstream and social media to increase awareness among the general public about availing services being offered by the institution, adding WMS received 42,240 online complaints. He said every case at the WMS is disposed of within 60 days.

Ejaz Qureshi said the WMS regional offices in KP are working in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Abbottabad to resolve the public grievances virtually at their doorsteps. He added that more WMS offices WMS are being established at Swat, Gilgit-Baltistan, Mirpur Khas and at Khuzdar.

The ombudsman called upon the business community members and the public at large to avail themselves of the facility of the cost-free and easily accessible system of the WMS for resolution of grievances against the federal agencies.

He stated that the Helpline of the WMS is available for aggrieved citizens. “I took charge of this office only about two months ago and during this short period over 16,500 complaints have been disposed of so far,” he said.

Moreover, he added, under the Outreach Complaint Resolution Programme, around 1,300 complaints had been addressed since January 1 this year.

Later, the ombudsman interacted with journalists and columnists at the Civil Officers Mess. He dwelt at the working of the WMS and said it is increasingly winning the public trust by dint of its performance.

“The tally of the complaints which used to be at average 20,000 per annum in the past has now jumped to 110,000 which clearly points to the public confidence in this institution which has played a role in addressing the grievances in the minimum possible time, and that too without any charges,” he added.

The ombudsman said the rate of appeals filed against the WMS decisions is negligible that signifies the fact that the decisions are made on merit.

Ejaz Qureshi said an effective mechanism has been put in place at the WMS for the implementation of its decisions.

“Separate sections are there at the WMS regional offices to take complaints about non-implementation of decisions. Those not satisfied with the decisions can turn to Appeal Forum,” he elaborated, saying only the president would take up such appeals in the past.

It may be mentioned here that Ejaz Qureshi hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He studied Public Policy & Planning at the Pennsylvania State University, USA and joined the Civil Service of Pakistan in 1972.

He has had vast experience of working at federal and provincial governments and held positions of chief secretary of KP and Sindh, secretary Railways, and federal secretary Environment.

Ejaz Qureshi has remained consul general/trade commissioner of Pakistan in Canada and the country’s Permanent Representative at a UN Body, International Civil Aviation Organization.

His father, Ahmad Nawaz Qureshi, was a distinguished educationalist and writer who had authored books in English and Urdu, including “A dynamic view of education” and “Daayaar-e-Dil”