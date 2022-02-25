MPA Sumera Shams nominated for global award

PESHAWAR: MPA Dr Sumera Shams has been nominated by “One Young World for the Young Politician of the Year Award”.
According to a handout, the award is given to five leading young politicians of the world.
As many as 15 politicians aged 18-35 from around the world have been nominated for positive work in politics, five of whom will be awarded.
The MPA from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Chairperson of the Women Parliamentary Caucus Dr Sumera Shams said: “I am proud after being nominated with these incredible young politicians. I am happy that Pakistan’s name has become internationally known,” she said.
She pledged to continue working for the betterment of the people, society and the world at large in the future as well.
