Tribal elder shot dead in Tank

TANK: Unidentified persons shot dead the head of the Mahsud Machkhel tribe here on Thursday.
Sources said that Fazlur Rahman was on way to his home in Civil Lines from the Tank Bazaar when unidentified persons opened fire on him near the Golden Market, injuring him seriously. He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Doctors said the deceased elder had received bullet in his head which proved fatal.
The tribal elders said that Fazlur Rahman was cooperating with the security forces for the restoration of peace in South Waziristan which might had earned him the wrath of the anti-state elements.
