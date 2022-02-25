PTI won’t be allowed to ‘steal’ LG polls: Mian Iftikhar

TIMERGARA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said on Thursday that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) wanted to steal the upcoming local government elections but his party would foil their designs.

Speaking at a ceremony at Timergara, the ANP leader came down hard on the PTI government saying the incompetent government had failed on all fronts and plunged the country into crises.

ANP Lower Dir president MPA Haji Bahadar Khan, ANP nominated candidates for tehsil Timergara and tehsil Balambat chairman slots Muhammad Ayub Khan and Malik Sajjad, Malik Ali Bakht and a large number of party workers were present on the occasion.

Former president of Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) district bar, Timergara, Mian Gul Wajeehuddin announced joining the ANP along with his relatives and supporters.

Mian Iftikhar urged the people to support followers of nonviolence in the country. The ANP leader said that the coming month was very important on the political horizon of the country. “An atmosphere of mistrust between the government and establishment had developed and anytime a big change could occur,” he claimed.