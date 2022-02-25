Recruitment in Pesco: Candidates threaten to stage sit-in against anomalies

TAKHTBHAI: The candidates, who had taken test for jobs in the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and were declared successful but ignored in the selection, on Thursday threatened to stage a protest sit-in and hunger strike camp against the alleged irregularities and changing of the merit list of passed candidates.

The protesting candidates, including Naveed Ahmad, Imtiaz Khan, Bilal Khan, Jawad Khan and others said that they would stage protest sit-in and hunger strike camp outside the Peshawar Press Club and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar if justice was not meted out to them.

They said that they had taken written and physical tests and interviews conducted by the Khyber Medical University, Peshawar, for various vacancies in Pesco recently.

They said that they were declared successful and the merit list was later uploaded to the Khyber Medical University website. However, they alleged the merit list of successful candidates was later removed and another list of blue-eyed persons was posted to the website. The protestors said that it was an injustice with the talented and qualified candidates, which will be resisted at all costs.

They appealed to the Chief Justice, prime minister, federal minister for power and energy and KP chief minister to take notice of the injustices, provide them justice.