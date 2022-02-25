Career fair at GIK: Companies reps interview students for jobs

SWABI: Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Vice-Chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar, and Prof Dr

Fazal Ahmad Khalid, GIK Institute Rector, have called for strengthening interaction and relations between academia and industry to meet the country requirements and boost the economy.

They were speaking at a ceremony of the ‘Career Fair’ of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

Prof Hussain was the chief guest, and he earlier inaugurated the fair at Brabers Building. Around 80 multinational and national companies participated in the fair, and their representatives interviewed the students for jobs in their organizations.

Pro-Rectors, deans and heads of the departments, all faculty members, research associates, engineers, directors, and final year students participated in the fair.

Visiting the booths and interacting with the representatives of participating companies, Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid and Dr Iftikhar Hussain inquired about their hiring process, company culture, and how they were incorporating emerging technologies in their organizations. He praised the startups venturing across the latest technology trends like Blockchain, Machine Learning, and Artificial intelligence.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Hussain said that the gathering of a number of leading employers from across the country at the event presents a remarkable opportunity for the students.

He said the quality of education at the institute was reflected in the stalls. “A number of officials of the various companies were GIK Institute alumni. I was really impressed,” he said.

The professor said the students at the GIK institute get a unique environment to receive contemporary knowledge and it has secured a unique place for itself not only in the country and across the world.

He said the UET Peshawar was ready for collaboration with the GIK Institute. The joint efforts of the two universities could prove very fruitful for the country’s industry and our economy.

Prof Khalid spoke about artificial intelligence, innovation, emerging technologies, and collaboration among engineering universities.

“The “Career Fair” has provided an opportunity to interact with the representatives of the companies, know each other’s requirements and research according to the needs of the country’s industry,” he said.

Meeral Farheen Mubashir, a technical recruiter of a multinational company that operates in the Middle East and South Asian region, said: “We have already hired several students of GIK and planned to select 29 more, and that is the reason we participate in the career fair.”