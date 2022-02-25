Workshop held to build officials’ capacity in tax collection

PESHAWAR: To increase tax compliance and build capacity of government departments in tax collection and withholding, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) held a workshop for the officials of government departments stationed at Mardan region on Thursday.

The workshop was arranged by KPRA Mardan and Malakand region with the financial assistance of USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization Activity at Town Hall Mardan.

The participants included officials of the district administration, MTIs, universities, educational boards, local government and district accounts.

KPRA Additional Collector Mardan and Malakand Imran Khan in his opening remarks thanked the participants for attending the workshop and USAID-KPRM for financially

assisting KPRA in successfully conducting the workshop and district administration Mardan for providing the hall for the activity.

“KPRA is working on the education and training of its taxpayers and withholding agents. The aim of the workshop is to build capacity of government departments’ officers to efficiently withhold sales tax on

services for KPRA and address issues they are facing with in withholding tax from the service providers,” he said.

Deputy Collector Mardan and Malakand Abdul Wahab briefed the participants on the KP Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulations 2020 and explained the whole process of how to calculate, withhold sales tax from the service providers and how to submit their sales tax returns. He explained the difference between sales tax on services and sales tax on goods.

Assistant Collector KPRA Safyan Iqbal educated the participants on the taxable services that fall in the ambit of sales tax on services and the rates of the tax on different services and answered their queries. KPRA-PRAL representative Arsalan Faraz gave a live demonstration of returns filing and tax withholding to the participants.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman distributed training completion certificates among the participants.

“KPRA officials have come here so that you can ask questions and remove your ambiguities relating to their work,” he told the participants.