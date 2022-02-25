PPP completes preparations for long march against PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power for building a new Pakistan, but they built an expensive Pakistan. Now the time has come to remove Imran Khan and support Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, because mafias are running the country.

These views were expressed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders while addressing a press conference on Thursday. They included PPP’s central leader Senator Sherry Rehman, Waqar Mehdi, Murtaza Wahab, and Sadia Javed.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that the economic bombs dropped by the selected government on the public have never been witnessed in Pakistan in the last 70 years, while the people are unable to speak against this government.

“We have completed all preparations for the long march under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to raise voice for the general public. This will be a historic long march. We are with the people and will be raising voice for the rights of common citizens. The incumbent regime has pushed the common man into poverty,” she said.

She said that Sindh has been deprived of gas supply, due to which many production units have stopped functioning, while the domestic consumers are forced to wait for preparing food. “We will have a peaceful caravan, not a single pot will be broken, no one’s life will be disrupted and if any mismanagement takes place, it will be caused by Niazi’s rule,” the PPP senator said.

She said that the PPP is completely against the black law of PECA Ordinance. “We wanted to inform the journalist community that you are all the target of the PECA Ordinance. We are with you for your rights. Whatever the problems are, the PPP will seek out solutions to the problems being faced by journalists,” she said.

“We have compared the past 70 years with three and a half years of Imran Khan-led government. In the last 70 years, the petrol price used to be at around Rs80 per litre, while prices in the world market were double. But, today, we observe that Imran Khan-led government has twofold the petroleum rates,” the PPP leader said.

She said that prices of everything have been raised by this government during the last three and a half years, but there is still uncertainty, adding the government will raise the prices of commodities again in the coming months. “Neither it could build the LNG terminals, nor deliver the cargo on time. All this has been done on the dictation of IMF. Pakistan has bagged loans from the IMF 23 times in the past. But, none of the previous governments opted for raising the prices to overburden the common people and make their lives miserable,” she said.

The PPP leaders said that the electricity bill of Rs400 has now reached Rs4,000, adding sugar and flour became expensive.