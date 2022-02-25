Woman gives birth to baby in ambulance

LAKKI MARWAT: A woman gave birth to a baby in an ambulance of Rescue 1122 in Naurang town here on Thursday. An official said that a medical team was dispatched to the area when a caller sought help for shifting a pregnant lady to the hospital for delivery.

He said that the rescue service’s female medical technician, Kausar Jabeen, conducted the delivery in the ambulance and the woman gave birth to a healthy baby. “The ambulance vehicles used by the medical teams of Rescue 1122 are equipped with delivery kits and other essential medical items,” he maintained. The official said that both the mother and the baby were in good condition and they were shifted home afterwards.