Leader hopes PPP will win LG polls

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) former provincial president, Humayun Khan has hoped that his party would win the second phase of the Local Government (LG) elections and prove its popularity with the people.
Talking to reporters on Thursday, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to honour commitments with the people and made life difficult for them by increasing the prices of essential commodities.
He said the rulers would have to give up what he said were anti-people policies and take effective steps to control the price hike. The PPP leader said the people were fed up with the government policies and felt that they would reject the ruling party candidates in the second phase of the LG elections.
