People asked to report unhygienic food items

JAMRUD: Food Safety and Halal Food Authority officials visited all the three subdivisions of Khyber district and asked people to report any kind of food adulteration to the authority.

Assistant Director of the Authority Wasif Shah told media that they visited Jamrud, Bara and Landikotal areas and shared their mobile numbers with people. “If people see unhealthy and expired items in a shop or store, they should immediately inform us through our numbers,” he added.

He warned people to avoid using expired products and chemical salt, also known as China salt, and inform the Authority if they found this banned product and other unhygienic items in any outlet.