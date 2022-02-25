Pak-KSA military drill

RAWALPINDI: The two-week Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia joint drill “Al-Samsaam-VIII-22” is underway at National Counter-Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi.
The exercise is part of a series of ongoing bilateral military exercises between the Saudi and Pakistan forces to focus on counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search, combat patrols and dealing with improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
It provides participating troops with an opportunity to benchmark their operational practices and procedures from each other’s experiences, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday. These exercises are conducted on a biennial basis since 2004.
