PPP long march decisive battle for civil rights: Talpur

ISLAMABAD: The long march is a decisive battle for civil rights as the people from Karachi to Kashmir are fed up with the unabated inflation, unemployment and poverty. It was stated by PPP leader Faryal Talpur in a meeting with leaders of the party from Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Zardari House, Islamabad.

“PPP cannot leave the people alone in these difficult circumstances and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead the march from Karachi to Islamabad to salvage the people out of trouble,” said Talpur. She added the preparations for the march in Azad Kashmir were reviewed in the meeting.