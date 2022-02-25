FM, Russian counterpart discuss cooperation on regional, international matters

MOSCOW: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday met his Russian counterpart Surgey Lavrov along with a delegation and discussed cooperation on regional and international matters.

He said Pakistan was pursuing the agenda of promoting economic priorities and regional links. He said Pakistan accorded special importance to bilateral relations with Russia, adding that ties between Pakistan and Russia had strengthened.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on various subjects including the bilateral relations, enhanced cooperation in the areas of mutual interest and important regional and international matters.

As Foreign Minister Lavrov welcomed his Pakistani counterpart in Moscow, the two sides reviewed the whole range of Pakistan-Russia bilateral relations and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Lavrov congratulated FM Qureshi and the Pakistani leadership over the successful holding of the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation-Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM). He also expressed good wishes for the success of 48th meeting of the OIC-CFM expected to be held in Islamabad on March 22-23.

FM Qureshi thanked his Russian counterpart for the warm welcome. Foreign Secretary Suhail Mahmood and senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present.