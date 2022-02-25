 
close
Friday February 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Body announced to resolve media workers’ issues

By Our Correspondent  
February 25, 2022

KARACHI: Joint Action Committee (JAC) of journalists’ bodies on Thursday announced to form a panel to resolve problems related to media workers. In a statement issued, the JAC announced the immediate formation of the committee with representatives from Pakistan Broadcasting Association, All Pakistan Newspapers Society and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists to work towards resolving issues being faced by media workers.

Comments