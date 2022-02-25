Body announced to resolve media workers’ issues

KARACHI: Joint Action Committee (JAC) of journalists’ bodies on Thursday announced to form a panel to resolve problems related to media workers. In a statement issued, the JAC announced the immediate formation of the committee with representatives from Pakistan Broadcasting Association, All Pakistan Newspapers Society and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists to work towards resolving issues being faced by media workers.
RAWALPINDI: The two-week Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia joint drill “Al-Samsaam-VIII-22” is underway at...
ISLAMABAD: The long march is a decisive battle for civil rights as the people from Karachi to Kashmir are fed up with...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the PMLN and some...
MOSCOW: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday met his Russian counterpart Surgey Lavrov along with a...
ISLAMABAD: In a worrying development, Tarbela Dam and Chashma Barrage have reached dead level, while Mangla Dam has...
ISLAMABAD: The funeral prayers of former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik's was offered on Thursday at H-8...
Comments