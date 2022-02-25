Court adjourns hearing against Shehbaz till March 4

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Aashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills case against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and others till March 4.
Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court and marked their attendance. The court recorded statement of a prosecution witness in the Aashiana case. The court sought arguments on the acquittal plea of Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case on the next hearing.
The NAB had filed the Aashiana reference against Shehbaz Sharif, former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani, Munir Zia, Khalid Hussain, Ali Sajid, Shahid Chaudhry, Ahad Khan Cheema, Bilal Kidwai, Shahid Shafique, Shahid Shafique, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed and Arif Butt. The court had framed charges against the accused except Nadeem Zia and Kamran Kayani as both are proclaimed offenders.
As per the reference details, the NAB had accused Shehbaz Sharif of misusing his authority, resulting in the failure of the project, depriving 61,000 applicants of housing units. The NAB alleged that Shehbaz, in connivance with former DG LDA Ahad Cheema, awarded the contract to a proxy.
