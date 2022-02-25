Pakistan does not want to be part of any polarisation: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that instead of supporting any polarisation, Pakistan desired win-win cooperation in the fields of information technology and trade with the nations for peace and development in the region.

The president, addressing the concluding session of a two-day international conference on South Asia: Emerging Opportunities and Challenges said Pakistan did not want to be part of any polarisation as even Pakistan’s forefathers had also advocated the co-existence before demanding a separate homeland.

The president said that he was mistaken to believe that the US would have learned a lesson from the Vietnam War and would not fall into any other trap.

He told the gathering, consisting of former ambassadors and researchers, and academics, that the vested interests dominated morality in international affairs.Referring to Narendra Modi’s biased approach targeting minorities, the president said the BJP government was adding fuel to fire through Hindutva.He said despite the repeated commitments by the United Nations, the Kashmir issue was still unresolved owing to the vested interests of the countries.

He said Europe had decided against any more wars in their own lands but destroyed other countries in Africa and the Middle East.

President Alvi said rebuilding Afghanistan was the best opportunity for Pakistan. He said the world had spent trillions of dollars for mutually assured destructions in wars, which otherwise could have been spent to alleviate poverty.Calling for the promotion of Chinese investment in Pakistan, the president said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia was of very importance.He said information technology was the biggest opening for Pakistan and the region.