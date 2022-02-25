Man posing as EPA officer arrested

LAHORE: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has caught a political worker of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) for allegedly posing as an officer of the department and harassing a factory owner in the provincial metropolis.

The incident took place on Wednesday and a case was registered by Chung Police against accused Zafar Iqbal Bara and his friend Falak Shair.

EPA officials said Zafar Iqbal was harassing factory owners in Lahore by posing as an EPA’s officer and a coordinator of Minister Environment Muhammad Rizwan, who is an MPA from the PMLN. EPA sources informed The News that an owner of a plastic recycling unit on Katar Band Road near Thokar Niaz Baig contacted EPA’s district office and informed it that Zafar Iqbal Bara and Falak Shair were threatening to seal his factory.

Upon inquiry, EPA office denied any association of alleged persons and sent a team at the spot to witness the situation and after conformation, factory owner and an EPA team called police and handed over the impersonators to the police and an FIR was lodged on the complaint of factory owner Abrar Hussain.

As per the FIR, Zafar Iqbal and his friend Falak Shair reached complainant’s factory and started harassing him while posing as coordinator to Minister of Environment by showing his visiting card and a notification issued on the letter pad of the minister. When the EPA office was contacted, they denied any link with both persons, the FIR stated. Moreover, both the alleged persons were using illegal number plate at their car pretending as they were government officials. Police confiscated the vehicle ABV-516 inscribed at green number plate.

Interestingly, the notification showed by Zafar Iqbal Bara stated that he was appointed as coordinator by EPD Minister Muhammad Rizwan. The notification, which was issued on August 2, 2021 by the signature of EPD minister, reads that Zafar Iqbal Bara s/o Malik Niamat Ali CNIC No. 35202-3017938-9 was hereby appointed as coordinator of Ministry for Environment Protection Punjab for Tree Plantation in Lahore on a voluntarily basis. When contacted, EPD Minister Bao Rizwan said that he never appointed any coordinator in the department and the letterhead used by the impersonators was fake. However, the minister admitted that Zafar Iqbal Bara was a political worker of PMLN from Lahore but has no official designation. The minister categorically denied any connection with Zafar Iqbal Bara and said police must take action against him.