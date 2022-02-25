Wasa accelerates pre-monsoon activities

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has accelerated its pre-monsoon activities, which included checking of disposal stations of the provincial metropolis.
Agency’s Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer visited several disposal stations here Thursday on the instructions of Chief Secretary. During the visit, Wasa DMD Ghufran Ahmed, Director Maintenance Sheikh Akram, Deputy Director Haseeb Ahmed and Deputy Director Sameera Iftikhar were also present. Muhammad Tanveer said that disposal stations played an important role in the efficient drainage of rainwater in monsoon. He instructed all directors to
keep sewerage and disposal stations fully operational.
